Need a Peptoc

Call Peptoc at 707-998-8410 and a kindergartner will give you a free pep talk.

If you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4. For encouragement in Spanish, press 5.

This wonderful art project was created by educators Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss and the kind students of West Side Elementary in Healdsburg, California. From NPR: