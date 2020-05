ICYMI: BECAUSE, We Could All Use A Good Laugh

What is a Laughter Coach? Tita Begashaw, a 62-year-old from Seattle. She went by just her first name, Tita, when she approached the judges on Tuesday night’s second episode of auditions for America’s Got Talent 2016. Her laughter is contagious, but was it enough to get past the audition?

This worth a watch, either way…we are PROUD of you Tita!

Other featured auditions, including my other favorite…the 82 yr-old Grandpa who RAWKED the stage (HERE).