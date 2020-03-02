NCAA Urged To Hold March Madness With No Fans Due To Coronavirus.

The National College Players Association issued a statement discussing the coronavirus on Saturday and urged the NCAA to “take precautions” ahead of March Madness.

I would be incredibly weird and quite frankly a little creepy to see those games with no fans in the arena!

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated shared the statement on Twitter. In it the NCPA wrote that “precautions should include all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds such as meet and greets and press events,” adding that “there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present.”

