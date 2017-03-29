Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

NBC And Fox In Bidding War To Bring Back American Idol!

If you’ve missed the show, looks like you will be getting it back sooner than later.

NBC and FOX are going full bore against each other to bring “American Idol” back.

We’re told both networks have submitted bids to FreemantleMedia — which owns the show — and a decision could come as early as this week.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … NBC wants the show in part to resolve a problem with “The Voice.” We’re told the network doesn’t want to oversaturate the market with the show, which airs twice a year. We’re also told Adam Levine only wants to do 1 cycle a year.

If NBC gets ‘Idol,’ it would rotate ‘A.I.’ with “The Voice” and each would air once a year.

We’re also told NBC has Ryan Seacrest as the favored host the second time around, and FOX would also entertain bringing Ryan back.

Our sources say the target date for bringing ‘Idol’ back is either Summer 2018 or mid-season 2019.

 

Source: TMZ

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.