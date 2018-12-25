Naughty list: Don’t chain up? Pay up.

WSDT is working with the Washington State Patrol to enforce chain requirements during winter storms.
Ignoring chain requirements could cost drivers $500.
What are the requirements?
- Vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or greater – including some large SUVs and RVs – must install chains when traction tires are required.
- All vehicles, except 4WD and AWD, must put on chains when tire chains are required. However, 4WD and AWD vehicles still need to carry chains in order to proceed across the pass.
- All vehicles including 4WD and AWD need to put on chains when chains are required on ALL vehicles.
