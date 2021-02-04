National Wear Red Day Friday

Heart disease remains the leading killer of women in the U.S..

The American Heart Association, is calling on women in the Puget Sound

region to spread awareness on National Wear Red Day®, February 5, 2021,

1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

Women (and men) are encouraged to “wear red and give”

as part of the American Heart Association’s signature movement,

Go Red for Women®,

Landmarks around the Puget Sound, including the SR 520 Bridge

and Lumen Field, will be lit red in observance of the day.

Heart disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives

than all forms of cancer combined.

Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of 1 in 3 women – or a third of mothers,

sisters and friends – and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.

Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org