National Toy Hall of Fame Inductions

picturepartners|BigStock

The Strong National Museum of Play announced this year’s finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame.Toys include bingo, Breyer horses, Lite-Brite, Catan and Masters of the Universe.

The Strong, located in Rochester, N.Y., said three of the 12 finalists will be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Nov. 10.

The inductees will be chosen by the National Selection Advisory Committee, with online Player’s Choice voters counting collectively as one member of the committee.

The games included in this year’s field of finalists include bingo, the lottery game that first appeared in its modern form in the 1920s;

Catan, the board game originally known as Settlers of Catan when it was published in Germany in 1995;

Phase 10, a rummy-style card game that first appeared in 1992 and is the second best-selling card game in the world;

and Rack-O, a pattern-building card game first introduced by Milton Bradley in 1956.

Other toys on the list of finalists are Breyer horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, Nerf toys, pinata, Pound Puppies, Spirograph and the spinning top.