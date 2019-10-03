National Taco Day Is Happening…So Are Some Sweet Deals And Freebies!

Think of it like Taco Tuesday…except bigger and with more deals this Friday (October 4th)!

Celebrate National Taco Day. The origins of this food holiday are unknown, but it’s not like you need an official reason to eat tacos, especially when restaurants participate in the holiday by offering freebies and discounts on tacos and other foods.

Of COURSE Taco Time will be partaking in this day but you may want to hit up your favorite restaurant or taco truck for some possible deals too!

