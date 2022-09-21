ssstocker|BigStock

National Opioid Awareness Day is observed on September 21. It is marked to create awareness about the effects of opioid overdose and reduce the stigma associated with it.

Its purpose is to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-relate

d deaths, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends.

The holiday is the American version of International Overdose Awareness Day,

which was initiated in 2001 in Australia by S. J. Finn.

The movement is necessitated by the problem of opioid use in the U.S.

