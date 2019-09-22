National Ice Cream Cone Day!

Each year on September 22, we celebrate the invention of the edible ice cream cone container! Actually, the first time it was mentioned in a cookbook was in France in 1825, so nearly 200 years ago. Learn more here. In the meantime, whether it’s the waffle cone, the sugar cone, or a drumstick, celebrate by….. you guessed it!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
