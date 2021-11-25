National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day

Lilun|BigStock

The National Dog Show is one of the most well-known dog shows in the world.

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo will also be back for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

This year, the Biewer Terrier makes its National Dog Show debut.

How can I watch the dog show on Thanksgiving?

Watch the 2021 National Dog Show on NBC directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Coverage of the National Dog Show begins on Thursday, November 25 at 12 p.m. local time and runs until 2 p.m., covering group and Best in Show judging.

The National Dog Show can also be streamed on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

To watch the National Dog Show Jr., stream on Peacock starting at 2 pm ET after the National Dog Show concludes on the east coast.