National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Your Sunday Morning Shout-out!

Being a distracted driver is dangerous for not only you, but the people in your surroundings. It can cause severe accidents you wish would’ve never happened. Please stay off your phone, pull over while feeling stressed, and/or hold off on driving if it makes you anxious.

If you’re feeling emotionally stressed before or during your drive, we challenge you to take the #ScreamItOut challenge. Pull over on the side of the road and- you guess it- scream until you feel the negaitivyt leave your body. Feel free to take a video and tag us so we can feature you on our Instagram @warm1069… Scream you later!

