National Day of Encouragement

We all need a little encouragement and now more than ever! Would you agree?
Some suggestions to encourage others:
High Five: So sad that isn’t really a possibility these days.
Tell somebody “Great Job”
Help somebody with a goal.
Contact someone you haven’t thought about for awhile.
Smile (hard to see a smile) with our maks!!!
Hope you get encouraged today!!!
You are doing a great job in the midst of a pandemic! Pat yourself on the back!!!
