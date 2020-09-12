National Day of Encouragement

We all need a little encouragement and now more than ever! Would you agree?

Some suggestions to encourage others:

High Five: So sad that isn’t really a possibility these days.

Tell somebody “Great Job”

Help somebody with a goal.

Contact someone you haven’t thought about for awhile.

Smile (hard to see a smile) with our maks!!!

Hope you get encouraged today!!!

You are doing a great job in the midst of a pandemic! Pat yourself on the back!!!

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069