This Job Will Pay You $1,000 to Eat Cheese Every Night.

Sleep Junkie is looking for cheese lovers!!!

It’s a somewhat mysterious science, figuring out the factors that encourage — or completely hulk-smash — a good night’s sleep. Of course, there’s an entire scientific industry dedicated to figuring it out, but we’re all prone to make our own hypotheses based on personal experience. Plus, John Mayer said it best: Your body is a wonderland…and sometimes there’s no telling what’s going to happen when you eat that chunk of cheddar moments before hitting the pillow.

Ok, John Mayer didn’t say that last part, but a company called Sleep Junkie is digging into this very specific situation.

Sleep Junkie’s website offers up sleep product reviews (think mattresses and bedding) as well as information on how to improve your sleep health. It’s currently seeking out “dairy dreamers,” or a group of people who will receive $1,000 for eating a variety of cheese before hitting the hay every day for three months straight.

(You can read all of the details on the application page.)

