Nathan Apodaca, the viral "Dreams" skateboarder, tests positive for COVID-19

Apodaca, who shot to stardom by chugging Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams” on a skateboard, shared his positive test result to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Dis B***h got me plz send prayers,” the TikTok star wrote. “Appreciate you all stay blessed.”

Apodeca also expressed his determination to beat the virus by including the hashtag “#ishallovercome.”

Apodaca received an outpouring of support from his famous admirers, including encouragement from Footloose star Kevin Bacon, who wrote, “Sending love to you and yours. Take care.”

When Ocean Spray added, “Sending positive vibes!!!,” a fan noted, “maybe you can think of a better adjective than ‘positive’. Just sayin…”

People spoke with the star’s manager Gina Rodriguez, who confirmed the diagnosis. Rodriguez explained that Apodaca recently returned from Los Angeles — where he had been working on a few projects — to his home in Idaho, when he began suffering from moderate symptoms related to COVID-19.

The viral star had difficulty breathing and was experiencing headaches, fever, coughing and congestion.

TMZ reports that his fiancée Estela Chavez also tested positive for the virus. The two have since cancelled all holiday plans, including one family vacation and a gig that was to take place Wednesday.

By Megan Stone

