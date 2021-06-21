Natalie Imbruglia returns in September with new album, ‘Firebird’

BMG

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Natalie Imbruglia is back with a new album called Firebird. It’s her first album of new, original material since 2009.

The Australian singer/songwriter, best known for her smash “Torn,” will release the album September 24. It was recorded almost entirely in lockdown and features songs co-written by some of the folks behind hits for Adele, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Jason Derulo and more.

“Making this album has been such a profound and satisfying experience. Having gone through a long period of what essentially was writer’s block, it was sometimes hard to envisage getting to this place,” Natalie says in a statement.

“Before the pandemic, I started the process of writing this album in London and soon after, I headed to Nashville. With each session and new collaborator, I started to gain confidence, find my voice again, and craft the sound and style that felt authentic to me,” she adds. “It’s been such a privilege to work with such an array of talent on Firebird. I just can’t wait for people to finally hear it.”

The first single and video from the album, “Build It Better,” is out now. In the video, Natalie pulls up to the cafe at a gas station in the middle of the night and ends up singing and dancing with her fellow patrons.

The song itself is about coming back stronger from heartbreak, but it could be applied to the entire world, post-pandemic. Natalie says of the song, “Surrendering to the chaos and seeing what’s on the other side of it is a good life lesson. Letting something fall apart, and being okay with that, is something that I have had to do in my life, numerous times.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.