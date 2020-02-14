Credit: BigStockPhoto

Name A Cockroach After An Ex

February 14, 2020

Thousands of Madagascar hissing cockroaches named after people’s exes will be fed to animals at the El Paso Zoo this weekend.

The zoo launched “Quit Bugging Me” in 2019 and the idea exploded. People submit names of their exes,

a cockroach is named after the ex and then fed to a zoo animal.

About 8,000 names have been submitted this year. The cutoff to submit names is Saturday around noon.

The cockroaches will be frozen when fed to the zoo animals, starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

The zoo will continue feeding cockroaches through Sunday.

Full Story: HERE

