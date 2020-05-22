‘Mythic Quest’ COVID-19 episode is now live: raising money for charity and tweaking celebrities in quarantine

May 22, 2020

Apple TV+(LOS ANGELES) — A special episode of the Apple TV+ workplace comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, is now live — and has so far raised $600,000 for COVID-19-related charities.

The cast donated half of that money, and show co-creator and star Rob McElhenney and his wife, Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Kaitlin Olsen, matched the sum.

The remotely shot episode was quite the effort for its stars, McElhenney tells ABC Audio. “There was only one camera angle in every scene. So once…we were all set, we would get 15 takes because it was so easy. …[B]ut everything leading up to it and then everything after that point was an absolute nightmare.”

Mac adds, “So to me, just this figuring out a new way in which we could do something was just as exciting as making the episode itself. It was both really fun and really awful. And I and I would love to do it again.”

The episode also gave McElhenney a chance to tweak certain celebs in quarantine, via his at-times egomanical Mythic Quest character, Ian.

That’s born out of me, looking at Twitter and at Instagram …and seeing rich people complaining about the fact that they had to clean a toilet. And I’m like, ‘Guys, you got to shut up…Everybody cleans their own toilet. Oh, boo hoo.’ You know, you don’t have your maid coming over to make you a PB&J sandwich? OK. Make your own PB&J sandwich, and certainly don’t complain about it! So we thought, well, we got to satirize that.  

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet also stars F. Murray Abraham, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, David Hornsby, Jo Ennis, and Ashly Burch.

