Myth Busting the “in Dog Years” Formula

How old is your dog in human years? It’s a pretty easy question to answer, right? Maybe NOT!!!

Dog owners typically abide by the age-old “multiply by 7” method, but a new study says that’s just a myth.

Instead, researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine say they have a formula

which more accurately measures the age of your beloved pooch.

Ok, so the rest of this article is a lot of BIG WORDS but this basically sums it up.

The researchers worked with dog genetics experts to examine the blood of 105 Labrador retrievers. Their work has created a new scale which shows a one-year-old dog’s genes are already closer to a 30-year-old human. As a dog’s aging starts to slow, a four-year-old pup is similar to a 52-year-old person. By the time a dog is in their teens, they’re closer to a 70-year-old person instead of a 100-year-old like the old system suggests.

