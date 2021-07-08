MyLove’s Iridescence Just Never Gets Old

This snake is truly mesmerizing.

A beautiful reticulated python at The Reptile Zoo, in Fountain Valley, California,

has gone viral on social media for her beautiful scales that shine like a rainbow in the sunlight.

The snake, named MyLove, was recently featured on the zoo’s Instagram page last week

in a video with a handler holding her in the sunlight.

Since it was posted last week, the video has been liked more than 31,735 times.