MyLove’s Iridescence Just Never Gets Old

This snake is truly mesmerizing.
A beautiful reticulated python at The Reptile Zoo, in Fountain Valley, California,
has gone viral on social media for her beautiful scales that shine like a rainbow in the sunlight.
The snake, named MyLove, was recently featured on the zoo’s Instagram page last week
in a video with a handler holding her in the sunlight.
Since it was posted last week, the video has been liked more than 31,735 times.
The founder of The Reptile Zoo, says MyLove was bred at the zoo and has the motley gene
and the golden child gene, which is what makes her scales so colorful and bright in sunlight.
He says she’s a super, super sweet snake.