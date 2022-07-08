My suga-booze, I’m carbonating: Dua Lipa teams up with Truly for new spiked seltzer line

Rune Hellestad- Corbis/ Corbis via Getty Images

Dua Lipa has new rules for the summer and they all involve her new line of spiked seltzers.

Last May the Grammy winner added a new job to her expansive resume: CFO, or “chief flavor officer,” of Truly Hard Seltzer. The two have finally released her first batch of drinks. Dubbed the Truly Poolside Variety Pack, it is packed with flavors inspired by her Future Nostalgia album, reports People.

She invites fans to open a can and sip on flavors such as piña colada style, strawberry melon fizz, kiwi mojito style and orange peach fizz. Each can will come with its own tagline, such as “Floaties Not Included” or “How Chill.”

She also fashioned the cans to hearken back to the ’90s with bold, retro colors and accents.

“I love exploring new ways to express my creativity,” Dua said of her new venture. “Playing CFO, Chief Flavor Officer, for Truly’s new Poolside Variety Pack is the latest trick up my sleeve and it being ready just in time for summer is no coincidence! See you by the pool!”

You can get your hands on a pack through the end of July.

