My How Time Flies

The Sex in the City ladies, are now the same age as the Golden Girls.
And Just Like That… the Internet has been left mind-blown!
Recently, it came to light that the leading ladies of the Sex and the City revival are almost exactly the same age as the main characters in The Golden Girls during the show’s first season.
The discussion began on social media last month following the death of Golden Girls star, Betty White.
Several users pointed out that AJLT‘s Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Golden Girls‘ Dorothy (Beatrice Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Rose (White) were similar ages, despite the stark differences in their appearances.
“Watching a Season 1 episode of The Golden Girls, and Rose’s age was just revealed to be 55. This unsettles me,” wrote one Twitter user. “This is Charlotte’s age on And Just Like That… We have reached the convergence.”
“The main characters in the first season of Golden Girls are younger than in the current Sex and The City (53/54 in GG and 54/55 in And Just Like That!) Amazing how different our view of women at that age is now,” tweeted someone else.
“Lol, the SATC characters are the same age as the Golden Girls characters. What a change in society,” noted one user.
“The other day, I learned that the gals from SATC/AJLT are slightly older than The Golden Girls were and I will now never be the same,” added another user.
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069
The main characters in the first season of Golden Girls are younger than in the current Sex and The City (53/54 in GG and 54/55 in And Just Like That!)
Amazing how different our view of women at that age is now. pic.twitter.com/Wq40Vsr4SG
— Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) January 4, 2022