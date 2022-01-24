My How Time Flies

Joe Seer|BigStock

The Sex in the City ladies, are now the same age as the Golden Girls.

And Just Like That… the Internet has been left mind-blown!

Recently, it came to light that the leading ladies of the Sex and the City revival are almost exactly the same age as the main characters in The Golden Girls during the show’s first season.

The discussion began on social media last month following the death of Golden Girls star, Betty White.

Several users pointed out that AJLT‘s Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Golden Girls‘ Dorothy (Beatrice Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Rose (White) were similar ages, despite the stark differences in their appearances.