Music notes: Whitney Houston, Andy Grammer, Alicia Keys, Harry Styles, Idina Menzel and more

RCA records released a sneak peek of a rare recording of Whitney Houston‘s live performance of “Don’t Cry For Me.” RCA also teased a Sam Feldt remix of the track. Both songs will be featured on the I Wanna Dance With Somebody movie soundtrack, out December 16.

﻿Andy Grammer ﻿held a massive game night and ﻿Rachel Platten ﻿was in the mix. “1. Search minute to win it games on YouTube. 2. Laugh until you cry with your friends. 3. Get too serious and almost fight your friends. 4. Best night ever,” he captioned the Instagram video.

Alicia Keys teamed up with American Greetings to create new, customizable holiday greetings via Creatacard, where people can pick from four songs off Alicia’s new Santa Baby album to send as messages.

Harry Styles and Chris Pine put those “spit-gate” rumors to rest once and for all. Page Six reports the two were seen hugging it out in Brazil. It was rumored Harry spat on Chris during the screening of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

The sing-along music video of Idina Menzel‘s “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen has reached 3 billion YouTube views.

Ethan Slater, who played SpongeBob in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical, will play Boq in the movie adaptation of Wicked, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Variety reports that actor Jeff Goldblum is in talks to play the Wizard of Oz.

Which artists trended the most on Google this year? The company found ﻿Ricky Martin﻿, Adam Levine and Kate Bush ﻿were among the artists who had high spikes in traffic. Top trending songs include Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero,” Kate’s “Running Up That Hill,” and Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “What Else Can I Do” and “Surface Pressure.”

