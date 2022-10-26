Music notes: ‘Titanic,’ Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Elton John

It’s been 25 years since ﻿Titanic﻿ sailed into theaters, and to celebrate, its soundtrack is being reissued as a limited edition vinyl pressing. The Music Universe reports the LP sets will come with an eight-page booklet and print replica of the newspaper that announced the Titanic’s sinking. These vinyl records are super limited edition, so don’t wait to get your hands on a copy.

Mariah Carey twinned with daughter Monroe while out and about in New York City. Mariah shared the photo to Twitter, showing them wearing matching curly hairstyles and black, shimmery outfits as they stand outside a souped-up ride.

It’s been 20 years since Christina Aguilera released Stripped, and she threw it back to 2002 by recreating the now-iconic look she debuted during that music era. Fans freaked over the TikTok video, which sees Xtina rocking that signature bleach-blond and black hair and dramatic makeup.

Speaking of Stripped, Christina also released an all-new merchandise drop celebrating the standout album. Fans can now get their hands on a matching sweat set, graphics paying homage to the 2002 album and more. The new collection is available to buy on the official Christina store.

Elton John sweetly shouted out the marching bands from University of Iowa and Ohio State University for performing his music together when their respective football teams went head to head. Sir Elton retweeted the video of their joint performance and lauded, “Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.