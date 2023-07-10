Music notes: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and more

The Weeknd just broke the record for highest attendance across two nights at London Stadium, with 160,000 attendees over the weekend. The July 7 and July 8 shows were part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Taylor Swift also broke a record with the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2023 and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

Camila Cabello is getting a special “Agent of Change” award at the Premios Juventud (Youth Awards) for Spanish-speaking celebrities. The ceremony will take place July 20.

Dua Lipa turned heads on the pink carpet for the Barbie movie’s Los Angeles premiere Sunday night. She wore a sheer Bottega Veneta chainmail dress, with just a white thong underneath. Dua contributed the song “Dance the Night” to the Barbie soundtrack.

