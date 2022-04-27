Music notes: The Weeknd, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and more

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

After word broke of a major shakeup on the set ofThe Weeknd‘s HBO seriesThe Idol, Deadlinereports that its director, Amy Seimetz, has left the project. EuphoriacreatorSam Levinsonwill step in and takethe reins. The Weeknd co-wrote and is executive producing the series, which is about a youngpop star falling in love with a club owner who leads a secret, double life as a cult leader.

Sam Smith teasedtheir upcoming song “Love Me More,” which drops Thursday. To amp fans’ excitement, Sam shared the first30seconds of itsmusic video, which sees the Grammy winner walking out of their home. The video drops at 3 p.m. PT.

If you found yourself drooling over Harry Styles‘ seductive Better Homes and Gardens photo shoot — particularly the pic of him striking a pose in a pond — you weren’t alone. ﻿﻿Hunger Games ﻿star ﻿Elizabeth Banks﻿ said what Harry’s fans were thinking in a thirsty new tweet, where she shared the image and asked, “Can I be the water?”

Olivia Rodrigo reunited with her ﻿High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ﻿cast mates while on her SOUR Tour on Tuesday night. She ran into Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, where she performed Tuesday. Saperstein shared an Instagram story of their reunion, which showed Olivia sandwiched between him and Julia. Lester jokingly called out Olivia for “making us cry with pride last night.”

