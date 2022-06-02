Music notes: The Weeknd, Michael Bublé and Shakira

The Weeknd ﻿teamed up with Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, for his After Hours Til Dawn tour, reports City A.M. This will allow him to create the first world trek to use Web 3.0 technology, which gives him an “innovative edge.” “There are so many possibilities with crypto and I think this is just the beginning,” The Weeknd said of his new partnership. His tour starts on July 8.

﻿Michael Bublé﻿ took fans out to the ball game, reports ﻿North Shore News﻿. The Grammy winner crashed a Vancouver Canadians baseball game and sang “Take Me Out To the Ballgame.” Michael walked onto the field with his young children and, when he began singing, the crowd eagerly sang along.

People love Shakira‘s hips — as in, her song “Hips Don’t Lie.” Her smash 2005 hit is the latest member of Spotify’s Billions Club, meaning fans have streamed the song over 1 billion times. “So humbled. Thank you for all of the love,” she said of the surprise honor.

