Music notes: The Weeknd, Jewel, Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson

The Weeknd will be on the cover of Fangoria next month. This will make him the first artist to score the cover and cover story in the horror magazine’s history. Collider reports the singer will be done up by FX makeup artist Mike Marino, who most recently transformed Colin Farrell into The Penguin in The Batman. Marino also transformed The Weekend into his alter egos in “Save Your Tears,” “Out of Time,” “Gasoline” and “Sacrifice.”

Jewel mashed up something new with something old when taking over Late Night With Seth Meyers. While performing her single “Alibis,” she jumped into a performance of her 2003 hit “Intuition.” Jewel is on tour with Train and Blues Traveler in support of her new album, ﻿Freewheelin’ Woman.

Michael Bublé ﻿has added another job to his ever-growing resume. “Officially a Dance Dad,” he announced on Instagram and shared photos of him taking his 3-year-old daughter, Vida, to dance practice and also putting ballet shoes on the tutu-clad toddler.

﻿Kelly Clarkson ﻿covered ﻿Elton John﻿’s 1983 hit “I’m Still Standing” on Tuesday, using tons of horns and a zesty drum beat to tackle the anthemic song. This is the second time in recent memory Kelly has taken on one of Sir Elton’s songs. Last month she dove into a cover of Elton and ﻿Dua Lipa﻿’s “Cold Heart.”

