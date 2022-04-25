Music notes: The Weeknd, Ingrid Michaelson, Justin Timberlake and more

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

﻿The Weeknd﻿﻿’s upcoming HBO drama ﻿The Idol﻿ is being retooled, reports ﻿Variety﻿. “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO told the outlet. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

﻿﻿Ingrid Michaelson﻿ is finally about to launch her musical adaptation of ﻿The Notebook﻿. She announced on Instagram, “After many delays, I am so excited to report that our magical musical (that I have been working on since 2017) is finally going to be out in the world at @chicagoshakes! Previews starting sept 6 and the show runs till Oct 16.”

Justin Timberlake enjoyed some golf with late night show host Jimmy Fallon and shared a video montage of the antics the two got up to, including dancing, rolling around in the grass and jumping around while hugging. “We also golfed…” Justin joked in the video caption.

﻿Harry Styles ﻿just wrapped headlining Coachella and now he’s off to headline BBC Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2022 that runs May 27 through May 29 in Coventry, U.K. Other artists heading to the event include Ed Sheeran, “Boom Clap” singer Charli XCX, Anne-Marie, Calvin Harris and more.

