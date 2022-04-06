Music notes: The Weeknd, Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift and more

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

The Weeknd is heading to Coachella with his “Moth to a Flame” collaborators Swedish House Mafia, taking over for Kanye West, who bowed out on Monday. The music festival unveiled its new lineup Wednesday. The Weeknd will take over the Sunday night performances on April 17 and 24. Harry Styles is also a headliner.

Gwen Stefani says she is “so into” her marriage with Blake Shelton, telling Ellen DeGeneres on her show, “He’s my best friend. He’s so much fun.” She explained Blake wasn’t at the taping because he’s “literally on the tractor right now turning dirt for me.” The “Sweet Escape” singer revealed she’s “planting seeds” in her garden soon, which includes daffodils, tulips, zinnias, wildflowers and more.

Taylor Swift‘s fans want so badly to see her speak and earn her doctorate from New York University, they’re bribing NYU students for their graduation tickets. The student-run blog, The Click, claims some fans are saying they’ll pay $500 a pop. NYU has now barred the sale of graduation tickets, saying students caught breaking the rules will face disciplinary measures, including “delayed issuance of a degree or diploma.”

Speaking of Taylor, pal ﻿Camila Cabello ﻿called her an “emo queen.” Camila revealed to U.K.’s Hits Radio the artists that took over her playlist, saying she loves “getting in my feels.” The “Bam Bam” singer added she would “love to collab” with Taylor.

Lady Gaga isn’t one to clap back at fans, but she felt this comment warranted a correction. When reminiscing about winning her first Grammy for “Poker Face,” a fan commented, “I miss the person in the picture so much” — a reference to Gaga’s pop era. The House of Gucci star wrote back, along with an upside down smiling emoji, “I’m still here. See you at the Chromatica ball.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.