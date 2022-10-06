Music notes: The Weeknd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr. and more

The Weeknd released a new trailer for his upcoming HBO show The Idol that leaves little to the imagination. The trailer features actress Lily-Rose Depp as an aspiring singer wearing barely there clothes as she gets entangled in The Weeknd’s sordid world.

﻿Carly Rae Jepsen﻿ teased the music video for new song “The Loneliest Time,” which is the title track off her forthcoming album, arriving October 21. “We’re going to the moon! Who’s coming?” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing an intergalactic shimmering green dress.

﻿Nick Jonas ﻿will be the upcoming cover star of ﻿Man About Town ﻿magazine and teased of the Jonas Brothers‘ new music in a preview clip, “[We’re] definitely going in a newer direction; we’ve been finding the right people to work with on a sound that feels age-appropriate for where we’re at now, like Jon Bellion, for example.” The article will be featured in the publication’s Fall/Winter 2022 edition.

Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Jr. are both Down Under to judge the new season of Australian Idol. Meghan showed off the bright yellow suit she’s wearing to the premiere, while Harry shared an Instagram Story of him getting hyped up at a stadium in Perth.

What does Ingrid Michaelson do all day? Well, aside from her music career, she likes to lounge in bed with her beloved pets. She shared a photo on her Instagram story of her dog snuggling up with her on the bed and captioned it, “By my side all day. We don’t deserve dogs.”

﻿Robin Thicke ﻿paid tribute to his late father, ﻿Alan Thicke﻿, by emotionally singing the ﻿Growing Pains ﻿theme on ﻿The Masked Singer﻿ ﻿﻿Wednesday night.

