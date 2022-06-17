Music notes: The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Alanis Morissette, Adam Lambert and more

Ed Sheeran is cheekily giving fans “what they want” — a shirtless photo! He took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snap of him taking off his shirt, which gives fans a better look at his numerous tattoos.

Looks like Dua Lipa got her convertible back! The “One Kiss” singer shared an Instagram Story of her driving her luxury vehicle and waving her arm around in celebration. To recap, Daily Mail shared photos of Dua’s convertible fitted with a big yellow boot. It is not known why her car was clamped.

Has Camila Cabello moved on from Shawn Mendes? Page Six reports the “Bam Bam” singer was spotted with dating app mogul Austin Kevitch. According to those paparazzi photos, she is looking very happy.

Alanis Morissette has released her new meditation album The Storm Before The Calm and told fans on Instagram, “this record is offered as an invitation. a balm. a safe place to land. or ignite. or restore. or fuel. or comfort. they are here to be used in any way that serves you.”

Adam Lambert teamed up with TikTok to curate a new playlist celebrating Pride Month called #QueerSounds. The first song on the playlist is Adam’s own “Superpower.” Other songs include Sam Smith‘s “I Feel Love” and George Michael‘s “Freedom! ’90.”

