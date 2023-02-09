Music notes: The Jonas Brothers, Dionne Warwick, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Pink

The Jonas Brothers finally gave us a release date for their new song, “Wings,” and it’ll be here by month’s end. Fans can pre-save the song now, which arrives February 24. The band also shared the song’s artwork.

﻿Dionne Warwick﻿ honored late composer ﻿Burt Bacharach﻿, who died Wednesday. He was 94. “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” Warwick said in a statement﻿. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship.”

Sam Smith will be on the cover of Perfect magazine, which hits the shelves February 18. Sam shared the magazine’s sensual cover, which sees them in a barely-there pink latex outfit as they rest provocatively on the floor. The shoot was apparently titled “Honey roasted Sam.”

Dua Lipa helped “Habits” singer Tove Lo write her new single, called “Borderline.” Tove Lo shared a brief clip of the ’80s-sounding track on Twitter and also wrote, “tons of love to @DUALIPA for trusting me with this baby!! This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special.”

Pink‘s new song, “Trustfall,” becomes her first track to chart in the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs’ top 10. The track has risen to #8 after fans streamed it 3 million times and purchased 6,000 copies over the past week. That sales number has allowed “Trustfall” to become her first #1 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.