Music notes: Taylor Swift, Train, Meghan Trainor, Michael Bublé and Katy Perry

If someone read the lyrics of Taylor Swift‘s “You Need to Calm Down,” you’d recognize the song, right? Well, it was a triple-stumper on Jeopardy! when host Ken Jennings did that for a $400 clue, and not one contestant got it. In fact, no one even tried to guess! Fans are sharing the now-viral clip on Twitter.

Train frontman Pat Monahan celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary to wife Amber Peterson. “Today is the best day of my year every year. [It’s] my wedding anniversary and my wife @astarr444 has made my life incredible. The past 15 years of being married to you have made me a better everything. Thank you, love! I can’t wait to be home with you,” he wrote on Instagram. Pat is currently on the road with Jewel and Blues Traveler.

﻿Meghan Trainor ﻿aired some dirty laundry on her TikTok, including the rudest celebrity she met or the celeb she has the most tea on — the latter is ﻿Harry Styles﻿ if you must know. She answered the questions by briefly flashing her phone screen, which had a photo of the celeb she was referring to. Good luck pausing the video at the right moment and guessing who everyone is!

Michael Bublé ﻿is aware that he’s semi-synonymous with suits. Joking that “clothes maketh the Man,” he modeled various suits of all different colors in a new TikTok video. “I’m a model, you know what i mean and i do my little turn on the catwalk,” he captioned. He added his suits are “like a Batsuit” because “When I put ‘em on I become Michael Bublé. Otherwise I’m just Mikey B.”

﻿Katy Perry﻿ showed off how she likes to eat her strawberries — skewered with mozzarella, basil leaves and balsamic vinaigrette. She captioned her tutorial, “A dreamy summertime food pairing for all your champignon dreams.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.