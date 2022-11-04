Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rob Thomas, Shania Twain and more

Taylor Swift is showing support for her bestie Selena Gomez’s new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever.”

Christina Aguilera is looking back at some of her most iconic music video looks in a new video with Allure. In the clip, she breaks down her memorable fashion moments, from “Lady Marmalade” to “Dirrty” to “Beautiful.”

Time to break out the holiday tunes: Rob Thomas‘ holiday album, Something About Christmas Time, is giving you one more way to listen. It was released on exclusive red vinyl Friday.

Shania Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Come on Over. The album went on to become the biggest selling studio album by a female artist of all time and featured the hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “From This Moment.”

