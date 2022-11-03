Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pentatonix, Cher and more

After becoming the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift is dominating the Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, as well. She has claimed the entire top 13 on that song chart with tracks from her latest album, Midnights. This feat is second only to Drake, who claimed the entire top 14 on the Streaming Songs chart with songs from Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

Christina Perri posted an adorable new photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Carmella, cradling her new baby sister, Pixie Rose. “brb never gonna recover from this photo,” Christina wrote. “our libra pixie girl has brought balance to our family and she knows it.”

Disney+ is giving us a taste of Pentatonix’s new holiday special. The first trailer was released for Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, which airs December 2. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Does Cher have a new man in her life? The 76-year-old singer was spotted in Los Angeles Wednesday holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Joss Stone has released a new music video for her cover of the Stevie Wonder holiday classic “What Christmas Means to Me.” The song is featured on Joss’ upcoming holiday album, Merry Christmas, Love, which comes out November 11.

