Music notes: Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas, Madonna, Justin Timberlake and more

The “Old Taylor” can come to the phone — Taylor Swift launched “The Old Taylor” collection, celebrating her albums 1989 and Speak Now. Fans can grab sweatshirts, keychains, sunglasses, tees and more goodies on her online store. Of course, this is fueling rumors she’s getting ready to release ‘Taylor’s Version’ of 1989.

Nick Jonas teamed with his Villa One tequila co-founder John Varvatos to give one lucky fan a well-deserved vacation. Nick announced on Instagram the destination is up to the winner, as long as it’s a place that makes them feel “happiest and most content.” Enter on the website and tell them where your place is.

Madonna spoke out on Instagram about what she saw at Dave Chappelle‘s Tuesday-night show, when a fan tackled him on stage. “Last Night was Strange……….,And disturbing for so many reasons! The World is upside down,” she wrote while sharing a photo of her chomping down on an all access pass.

Justin Timberlake sang for wife Jessica Biel for her birthday. The actress told Ellen DeGeneres, “He threw me such an amazing, amazing party. And he flew his band in and he performed for me.” She said Justin performed a medley of songs that documented the timeline of their relationship.

Kelly Clarkson saluted Harry Styles on her daytime talk show by performing his ballad “Falling.” The single is about trying to be a better person while being afraid of slipping back on bad habits. Fans praised Kelly’s performance, saying it gave them goosebumps.

Mel B from the Spice Girls was awarded a MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace for her advocacy for domestic violence victims. “It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women,” she told BBC News. Mel B is a survivor of domestic abuse and a patron of the Women’s Aid charity.

