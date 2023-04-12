Music notes: Taylor Swift, Neil Diamond and more

After Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi using a Taylor Swift “Lover” lyric, Taylor gave her stamp of approval by liking the post. In the post, Millie is seen embracing Jake while showing off a diamond ring on her left finger. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote, quoting Taylor.

The Jonas Brothers have been added to the lineup of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival. The three-day fest takes place Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The producers of the Broadway show A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical have raised $500,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation in honor of Diamond, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. To support the ongoing fundraising efforts, visit Parkinson.org/ABeautifulNoise.

Céline Dion‘s new rom-com, Love Again, will be hitting theaters earlier than anticipated. Deadline reports the film, also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, will premiere on May 5 instead of May 12. Céline plays herself in the film and contributes new songs to the soundtrack.

