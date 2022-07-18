Music notes: Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Pink

Taylor Swift‘s newly rerecorded Red (Taylor’s Version) is eligible for a Grammy nod, reports Billboard. The academy considers the album a “new recording” because it included 14 new songs and therefore can contend for Album of the Year. Should it be nominated, it’ll be Taylor’s fifth time, overall.

Speaking of Taylor, the music video for “Blank Space” has surpassed 3 billion views. It is now her second music video, next to “Shake It Off,” to amass that many views.

On the same topic of YouTube views, Michael Bublé has released the digital remaster of his 2009 music video for “Feeling Good.” He announced on Instagram, “Celebrating Michael’s music video for ‘Feeling Good’ hitting 200 million views with a brand new look!” The music video is now in 4K.

Dua Lipa is one of this year’s headliners for Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit, set for October 14. She will take part in the London ceremony, while supermodel Gigi Hadid will help helm the New York City-based event.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated completing her first headlining tour. Sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos of her sold-out trek, she wrote, “SOUR TOUR is officially finished. i miss y’all already. one of the best experiences of my 19 years. i feel so lucky that you guys are a part of my life and I’m very grateful that I get to be even the smallest part of yours. thank you.”

Pink released the music video for her “Irrelevant” protest anthem. The video shares clips of various protests from all over the world in different time periods, as well as the very things they were rallying against — such as school shootings and bans on abortion.

