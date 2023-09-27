Music notes: Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and more

Swifties are showing their approval of the budding relationship between Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce through merch. TMZ reports a bunch of T-shirts and other items in support of the relationship are popping up on Etsy. There’s a shirt that says “In my Kelce era,” and another that says, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend!” with a graphic of a football on it.

Michael Bublé posted a video unboxing his Juno Award, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy, and got his kids to help out. “I try not to put too much stock into winning awards but this one means a hell of alot,” he captioned the video. Earlier this year, Bublé won the Adult Contemporary Album of the Year Award for his album Higher.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo‘s daughter Dusty Rose turned 7. Behati posted photos of the birthday celebration on her Instagram Story Tuesday, featuring a puppy-themed birthday cake. Adam and Behati also share 3-year-old daughter Gio Grace and a third baby whose name has not yet been announced.

