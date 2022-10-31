Music notes: Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and Jewel

Taylor Swift not only swept the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100, all 20 songs off her Midnights album and its “3am Edition” have landed on the chart. This means Taylor has sent 188 songs onto the Hot 100 and is now the artist with the third-most charting songs. The cast of Glee is in second place, while Drake is the act to beat with 278 charting singles.

Taylor also reacted to sweeping the Hot 100’s top 10 and tweeted out on Monday, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

Michael Bublé revealed how he spent his weekend: at Disneyland with his family. He posted on TikTok alongside a video of him posing with Mickey Mouse, “Loved this place as a kid and feel so special bringing my own little ones to @disneyparks.. and not only that, I’m also so incredibly inspired. Thank you for the magic.” Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Jewel showed off her yodeling skills on TikTok and made sure to stress the point that she is a nature lover by flexing her impressive vocals near a roaring waterfall. “This intermission brought to you by the yodeling cowgirl,” she joked.

