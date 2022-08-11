Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ava Max, Sara Bareilles and Madonna

It’s August, which means Taylor Swift‘s song of the same name is back on the Billboard charts. People are Googling its lyrics in droves — a rise of 3,753% in the U.S., to be exact — and, of course, they’re also streaming the seasonal song. The song was streamed 3.8 million times in the first few days of August.

Someone hit Lady Gaga with a teddy bear as she was belting out “Hold My Hand” at a show in Toronto. Her Twitter fan page posted the video and warned fans, “Please DO NOT throw items on stage at The Chromatica Ball. This not only is dangerous to Gaga, but items may also catch on fire in the jets as well and cause damage.”

Ava Max teased her new single, “Million Dollar Baby,” on TikTok and hinted a music video is also on the way. “Shes comin to life,” she captioned the video.

Sara Bareilles is apologizing to fans because she’s not doing “pictures or signing or anything right now.” The singer explained she’s trying to stay healthy for her Broadway run, noting she can’t risk catching COVID-19. “Please forgive me,” she begged on her Instagram Story. “Thank you for understanding. It’s not personal.”

Madonna celebrated the forthcoming release of her dance remix album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones with an old-fashioned roller disco party. She was joined by Nile Rodgers, who co-produced her breakthrough album Like a Virgin, as well as Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, designer Christian Siriano, her son David Banda and Questlove, who played DJ at the Central Park bash in New York City.

