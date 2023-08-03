Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more

We know Taylor Swift doled out around $55 million in bonuses to her tour crew — including $100,000 to each of her truck drivers — and as you might expect, she really went above and beyond. Mike Scherkenbach, who runs the concert transportation company Shomotion, tells Rolling Stone Taylor’s bonus is nearly 10 times the norm for an artist of her stature and a “life-changing” amount for some drivers.

Lady Gaga is celebrating her late friend and collaborator Tony Bennett on what would have been his 97th birthday Thursday. “Happy Birthday Tony,” she wrote on Instagram. “August 3rd is Tony Bennett Day. A day for smiling. But I’ll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year. I’ll celebrate you every time I’m on stage singing jazz music, every time I’m with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I’ll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world.”

As her hubby Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie song “I’m Just Ken” enters the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Eva Mendes is enjoying Dua Lipa‘s song on the Barbie soundtrack. In an Instagram post, the actress dances her way down the stairs to the tune of Dua’s “Dance the Night.” “Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?!” she captions it. “Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition?”

