Music notes: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more

Taylor Swift and rumored new love interest Matty Healy were spotted leaving a New York City recording studio on Monday night. People reports a bunch of other famous Taylor pals were gathered at the studio with them, including Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

Katy Perry had fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan narrate her beauty routine and the results are hilarious. In the video posted to her Instagram, we see Katy getting her makeup and hair done as Luke does his best to describe what’s going on. “She’s getting pins in her hair … additional hair to the hair,” he says at one point, later adding, “Now she’s clipping her existing eyelids and now they are cementing her bangline down.”

Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud” co-writer is celebrating their legal victory in a very Ed Sheeran way — with a new tattoo. Amy Wadge got the phrase “independently created” inked on her arm, a reference to the copyright verdict in which a jury ruled Ed and Amy did not copy Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Jane Fonda revealed on Watch What Happens Live! Monday that she once went skinny-dipping with Michael Jackson. She said back in 1980, the 22-year-old Jackson came to visit her while she was shooting On Golden Pond. She had a cottage on a lake, and he suggested they take a dive in their birthday suits. “He was skinny!” Jane said of seeing him naked.

