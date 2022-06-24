Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor & more

Taylor Swift approves of her BFF Selena Gomez using her music on TikTok. Selena is promoting the latest drop from her Rare Beauty cosmetics line with a TikTok that’s set to Taylor’s hit “The Man.” As captured by PopBase, Taylor responded in the comments, “It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever.”

Justin Timberlake traded his khakis for Louis Vuitton on Thursday as he and wife Jessica Biel hit up the luxury brand’s outdoor runway show in Paris. Both Justin and Jessica sported LV head to toe. Justin shared their looks on Instagram, adding a caption honoring late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh. E! reports that other stars at the event included Naomi Campbell, Chanel Iman, Joel Edgerton and Ella Emhoff, better known as Vice President Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter.

Evan Rachel Wood is portraying Madonna in the upcoming biopic of “Weird Al” Yankovic. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday, she proved that not only can she talk exactly like early ’80s Madonna, but she can sing just like her as well, belting out a note-perfect rendition of “Material Girl.” She also did perfect imitations of Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin.

Meghan Trainor knows she’s an oversharer — remember the side-by-side toilets Story? — but when it comes to who inspired her new single, she’s keeping her mouth shut. “Bad for Me” is about a family member she had to cut ties with, but as she tells People, “This one is personal because there’s someone else involved. And usually I tell every detail, and this one, I want to keep that private for their sake. I don’t want my fans going and finding them. So it’s weird to walk on eggshells.”

On The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday, Alanis Morissette shared some advice her father gave her about being in the public eye, and also spoke about her own growth and self-actualization — which led Kelly to gush, “Everything you say sounds like it came from a beautiful self-help book! You should write one!”

