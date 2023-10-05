Music notes: Taylor Swift, John Mayer and more

Autumn leaves are already falling down like pieces into place, and certain Swifties are proving more than happy to get into the Halloween spirit. The Wisconsin-based Mclaughlin family has created a Taylor Swift-inspired front yard display to celebrate the spooky season. Billed as the “sc-Eras tour,” the display includes 10 skeletons dressed in handmade outfits that represent Swift’s different eras, taking visual reference from a moment during the Reputation set of Taylor’s Eras Tour.

Andy Cohen took his son Ben to his first concert — John Mayer at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Come, hear Uncle John’s band!” Andy captioned an Instagram post about the event, making reference to the Grateful Dead song. “First concert of what I hope will be a long run of them!”

American Idol winner Nick Fradiani is set to take over the lead role in Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Nick has been the alternate for Will Swenson‘s Neil Diamond and will officially take over the role on Tuesday, October 31. “I have seen first-hand the love, passion, and excitement the audience has brought to our theater over the past year, and I’m so lucky to continue being a part of this beautiful story,” Nick said in a statement.

