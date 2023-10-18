Music notes: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more

Jennifer Lopez has launched a new lingerie line inspired by her upcoming album, This is Me…Now. Released in collaboration with the brand Intimissimi, the collection sets out to celebrate strong, empowered women. Jennifer was involved with the design process, and the new pieces are available to purchase now. Her new album will arrive in 2024.

It turns out that Taylor Swift had a random Travis Kelce connection way before they got together. Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, knows Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift. “I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad’s a big NFL fan. So, I had met her when she was real young,” Andy said on The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb podcast. “You know, I joked about setting Kelce up.”

Barry Manilow is now a grandfather. The singer told People that his husband Garry Kief‘s daughter, Kirsten, recently became a first-time mom. “Garry’s daughter Kirsten adopted a little girl, and so I’m now a grandfather,” Barry said. “This is a brand-new experience for me, and I really am enjoying it.”

