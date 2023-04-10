Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Idina Menzel and more

Taylor Swift has been changing up the set each night on her Eras Tour, and now that she and Joe Alwyn are reportedly over, Swifties think one of those set list changes was a hint about her relationship status. According to E! News, fans realized that at her March 31 show in Arlington, Texas, she dropped the song “Invisible String,” which is reportedly about Joe, in favor of “The 1,” which has her singing about lost love. So far Taylor hasn’t made any official comment about her relationship.

Idina Menzel will be honored next month by Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) at its annual benefit, which raises money to bring music education to schools. The event will go down May 2 at The Novo in Los Angels and will also honor Babyface. Each of this year’s honorees bring Music Will’s program to schools, with Menzel launching programs in both New York and Los Angeles.

Rod Stewart got some new ink. The rocker showed off his new “Glasgow Celtic” tattoo on Instagram, which he got during his tour stop in Auckland, New Zealand. Rod said the tat was “to celebrate my beloved team,” referring to the soccer club, adding, “You’re In My Heart.”

