Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

Mon dieu! Taylor Swift’s French fans had a frustrating time getting tickets to her Paris and Lyon Eras Tour shows on Tuesday. Ticketmaster France halted ticket sales, and had to reschedule the onsale date and time due to an issue with a third-party provider.

Want to follow in Harry Styles‘ footsteps? His hometown of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England, is now offering a Harry’s Village Walking Tour that takes fans to various locations that were part of Harry’s life. They include his childhood home, the bakery where he worked as a teen, the Chinese takeout place where he took his ex Taylor Swift and the viaduct where he once signed his name.

Meghan Trainor may be a new mama to her second baby boy, but she’s still found time to record a new song. The singer has a new duet coming out with Spencer Sutherland called “Chicken Little.” The song drops July 14.

