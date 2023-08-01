Music notes: Taylor Swift, Elton John and more

Happy salt-air-and-the-rust-on-your-door month to all Swifties who celebrate. Taylor Swift joined in on the festivities surrounding her 2020 folklore track “august” on, fittingly, Tuesday, August 1. Swift tweeted, “get in the car it’s august”; it received over 1 million likes in just a few hours. Her frequent collaborator and producer on the track, Jack Antonoff, replied with a tweet of his own. “august heads unite,” Antonoff wrote.

Nick Jonas posted a series of Instagram photos recapping his month of July, including some adorable vacation photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and their baby girl, Malti. “July was a movie,” he captioned it, along with a red heart emoji.

Elton John‘s enjoying his summer, too, now that he’s retired from touring. His longtime pal Elizabeth Hurley posted vacation photos on Instagram featuring Elton, his husband, David Furnish, and one of their other friends. “Balmy nights and a blissful hol with three of my favourite humans,” Hurley captioned the post.

Madonna shared photos from the Beyoncé concert on Sunday, which she attended with three of her daughters — 17-year-old Mercy and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere. “Thank you Queen B for you magnificent show!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My daughters were enthralled. We love you!” Madonna also included a pic backstage with Beyoncé and her youngest daughter, 5-year-old Rumi.

